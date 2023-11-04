Will Weakness in YKGI Limited's (Catalist:YK9) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 21% over the past month, it is easy to disregard YKGI (Catalist:YK9). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study YKGI's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for YKGI is:

14% = S$2.3m ÷ S$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

YKGI's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, YKGI seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.6%. This probably laid the ground for YKGI's moderate 6.8% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by YKGI compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 8.5% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if YKGI is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is YKGI Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

YKGI has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 57%, meaning that it is left with only 43% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that YKGI's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into YKGI's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

