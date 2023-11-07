Should Weakness in Yenher Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YENHER) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 4.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Yenher Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Yenher Holdings Berhad is:

9.8% = RM22m ÷ RM221m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Yenher Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

At first glance, Yenher Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 7.6%, is definitely interesting. But seeing Yenher Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline of 2.4% over the past five years, we might rethink that. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

However, when we compared Yenher Holdings Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 23% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Yenher Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Yenher Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 41% (that is, a retention ratio of 59%), the fact that Yenher Holdings Berhad's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Yenher Holdings Berhad only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Summary

In total, it does look like Yenher Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

