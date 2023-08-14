Will Weakness in XTEK Limited's (ASX:XTE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at XTEK's (ASX:XTE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.1% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on XTEK's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for XTEK is:

45% = AU$19m ÷ AU$41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.45.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

XTEK's Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

To begin with, XTEK has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, XTEK's exceptional 42% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that XTEK's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is XTEK fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is XTEK Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

XTEK doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that XTEK's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

