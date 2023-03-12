Is Weakness In Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 5.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Willis Towers Watson's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Willis Towers Watson is:

11% = US$1.1b ÷ US$10b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Willis Towers Watson's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Willis Towers Watson seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Willis Towers Watson's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Willis Towers Watson's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WTW? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Willis Towers Watson Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Willis Towers Watson has a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (where it is retaining 65% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Willis Towers Watson is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Willis Towers Watson has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 17% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 18% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Willis Towers Watson's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

