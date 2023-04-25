Will Weakness in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.'s (NYSE:VSH) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.4%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vishay Intertechnology's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vishay Intertechnology is:

21% = US$430m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Vishay Intertechnology's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, Vishay Intertechnology seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Vishay Intertechnology's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Vishay Intertechnology's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 18% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Vishay Intertechnology's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Vishay Intertechnology Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Vishay Intertechnology's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 23% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (77%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Vishay Intertechnology has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 17% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Vishay Intertechnology's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

