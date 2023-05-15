Will Weakness in United Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:UTDPLT) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 4.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard United Plantations Berhad (KLSE:UTDPLT). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on United Plantations Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United Plantations Berhad is:

21% = RM656m ÷ RM3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of United Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, United Plantations Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to United Plantations Berhad's decent 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared United Plantations Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 18% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is United Plantations Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is United Plantations Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 46% (implying that the company retains 54% of its profits), it seems that United Plantations Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, United Plantations Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with United Plantations Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

