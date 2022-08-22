Should Weakness in Stonehorse Energy Limited's (ASX:SHE) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 13% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Stonehorse Energy (ASX:SHE). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Stonehorse Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Stonehorse Energy is:

13% = AU$1.3m ÷ AU$10m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.13.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Stonehorse Energy's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Stonehorse Energy's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Stonehorse Energy's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Stonehorse Energy's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Stonehorse Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Stonehorse Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Stonehorse Energy doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

In total, it does look like Stonehorse Energy has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Stonehorse Energy and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

