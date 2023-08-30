Is Weakness In Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 8.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Neuren Pharmaceuticals' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Neuren Pharmaceuticals is:

60% = AU$55m ÷ AU$92m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.60.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 60% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Neuren Pharmaceuticals' considerable five year net income growth of 34% was to be expected.

We then performed a comparison between Neuren Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 31% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is NEU worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NEU is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Neuren Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Neuren Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Neuren Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

