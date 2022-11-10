Is Weakness In Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad (KLSE:LEESK) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's (KLSE:LEESK) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad is:

15% = RM9.5m ÷ RM65m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.1%. Yet, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has posted measly growth of 3.5% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then performed a comparison between Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 4.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50% over the past three years, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 45% of its profits over the next three years. However, Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Lee Swee Kiat Group Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

