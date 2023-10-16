Will Weakness in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited's (SGX:C07) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Jardine Cycle & Carriage's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jardine Cycle & Carriage is:

15% = US$2.6b ÷ US$17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Jardine Cycle & Carriage's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Jardine Cycle & Carriage seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Jardine Cycle & Carriage's decent 5.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Jardine Cycle & Carriage's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is C07 worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether C07 is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Jardine Cycle & Carriage Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a three-year median payout ratio of 46%, which implies that it retains the remaining 54% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Jardine Cycle & Carriage has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 40%. As a result, Jardine Cycle & Carriage's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Jardine Cycle & Carriage's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

