Is Weakness In Investis Holding SA (VTX:IREN) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Investis Holding (VTX:IREN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Investis Holding's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Investis Holding is:

14% = CHF152m ÷ CHF1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Investis Holding's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Investis Holding seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.3%. This certainly adds some context to Investis Holding's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Investis Holding's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Investis Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Investis Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Investis Holding's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 18%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 82% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Investis Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 81% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 3.1%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Investis Holding's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

