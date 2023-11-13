Is Weakness In RE&S Holdings Limited (Catalist:1G1) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

RE&S Holdings (Catalist:1G1) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on RE&S Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RE&S Holdings is:

19% = S$7.6m ÷ S$41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

RE&S Holdings' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, RE&S Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.4% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, RE&S Holdings was able to see an impressive net income growth of 32% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 8.5% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is RE&S Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RE&S Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

RE&S Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 64%, meaning the company only retains 36% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, RE&S Holdings has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with RE&S Holdings' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into RE&S Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

