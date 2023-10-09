Is Weakness In Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Hess (NYSE:HES) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Hess' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hess is:

20% = US$1.8b ÷ US$8.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.20.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Hess' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Hess' ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 28%. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 58% net income growth reported by Hess over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hess' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 28% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Hess''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hess Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hess has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 23%, meaning that it has the remaining 77% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Hess is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Hess has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 24%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 21%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hess' performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

