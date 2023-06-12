Will Weakness in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Harmony Biosciences Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is:

43% = US$189m ÷ US$443m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.43 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings' Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

To begin with, Harmony Biosciences Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Harmony Biosciences Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 92% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Harmony Biosciences Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Harmony Biosciences Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Harmony Biosciences Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Harmony Biosciences Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

