Will Weakness in Frencken Group Limited's (SGX:E28) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 5.5% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Frencken Group (SGX:E28). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Frencken Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frencken Group is:

14% = S$54m ÷ S$378m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Frencken Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Frencken Group seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Frencken Group was able to see a decent growth of 16% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Frencken Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is E28 fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Frencken Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains 70% of its profits), it seems that Frencken Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Frencken Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 30% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Frencken Group's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Frencken Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

