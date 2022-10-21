Will Weakness in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:EL) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 23% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Estée Lauder Companies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Estée Lauder Companies is:

37% = US$2.4b ÷ US$6.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.37 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Estée Lauder Companies' Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

To begin with, Estée Lauder Companies has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 19% net income growth seen by Estée Lauder Companies over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Estée Lauder Companies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 23% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is EL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Estée Lauder Companies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Estée Lauder Companies has a three-year median payout ratio of 34%, which implies that it retains the remaining 66% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Estée Lauder Companies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 32%. Regardless, the future ROE for Estée Lauder Companies is predicted to rise to 49% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Estée Lauder Companies' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

