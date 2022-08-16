Will Weakness in CPT Global Limited's (ASX:CGO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

CPT Global (ASX:CGO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CPT Global's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CPT Global is:

42% = AU$2.3m ÷ AU$5.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.42 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CPT Global's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

First thing first, we like that CPT Global has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.8% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, CPT Global's considerable five year net income growth of 39% was to be expected.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CPT Global is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is CPT Global Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

CPT Global has a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (where it is retaining 72% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and CPT Global is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, CPT Global is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that CPT Global's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for CPT Global.

