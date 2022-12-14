Is Weakness In Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.8%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Charter Hall Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Charter Hall Group is:

28% = AU$927m ÷ AU$3.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.28 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Charter Hall Group's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Charter Hall Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Charter Hall Group's exceptional 30% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Charter Hall Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 23%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CHC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Charter Hall Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Charter Hall Group seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 52%, meaning the company retains only 48% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Besides, Charter Hall Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 50% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Charter Hall Group's future ROE will drop to 12% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Charter Hall Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

