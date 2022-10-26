Is Weakness In Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.0%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Central Asia Metals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Central Asia Metals is:

27% = US$107m ÷ US$401m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.27.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Central Asia Metals' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Central Asia Metals has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Central Asia Metals was able to see a decent net income growth of 17% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between Central Asia Metals' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 18% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Central Asia Metals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Central Asia Metals has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 56%, meaning that it is left with only 44% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Central Asia Metals has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 64% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Central Asia Metals' future ROE will drop to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Central Asia Metals' performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future.

