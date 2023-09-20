Is Weakness In Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 6.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Burckhardt Compression Holding (VTX:BCHN). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Burckhardt Compression Holding's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Burckhardt Compression Holding is:

27% = CHF70m ÷ CHF262m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Burckhardt Compression Holding's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Burckhardt Compression Holding has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Burckhardt Compression Holding's considerable five year net income growth of 20% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Burckhardt Compression Holding's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 0.5%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is BCHN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Burckhardt Compression Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Burckhardt Compression Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (where it is retaining 51% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Burckhardt Compression Holding is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Burckhardt Compression Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 60% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Burckhardt Compression Holding's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

