Is Weakness In Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 12% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ashley Services Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ashley Services Group is:

34% = AU$12m ÷ AU$34m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.34 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ashley Services Group's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ashley Services Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 25% net income growth seen by Ashley Services Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Ashley Services Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ashley Services Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ashley Services Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ashley Services Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 76%, meaning the company only retains 24% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Ashley Services Group has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ashley Services Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Ashley Services Group's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

