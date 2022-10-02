Should Weakness in AptarGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATR) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 9.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AptarGroup's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AptarGroup is:

12% = US$230m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of AptarGroup's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, AptarGroup's ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 21%, we aren't very excited. Further, AptarGroup's five year net income growth of 2.1% is on the lower side. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Hence there might be some other aspects that are keeping growth in earnings low. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AptarGroup's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 4.4% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ATR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is AptarGroup Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains the remaining 60% of its income), AptarGroup's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, AptarGroup has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 34%. Regardless, the future ROE for AptarGroup is predicted to rise to 15% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that AptarGroup certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

