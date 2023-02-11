Will Weakness in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has had a rough month with its share price down 7.2%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Air Products and Chemicals' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Air Products and Chemicals is:

16% = US$2.3b ÷ US$15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Air Products and Chemicals' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Air Products and Chemicals' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 11% seen over the past five years by Air Products and Chemicals.

Next, on comparing Air Products and Chemicals' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Air Products and Chemicals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Air Products and Chemicals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Air Products and Chemicals has a three-year median payout ratio of 63% (which means it retains 37% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Air Products and Chemicals has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 54%. Regardless, the future ROE for Air Products and Chemicals is predicted to rise to 20% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Air Products and Chemicals' performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

