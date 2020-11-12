Will Weakness in Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 9.0% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Adobe's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Adobe is:

33% = US$3.9b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.33 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Adobe's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Adobe has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 13% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 32% net income growth seen by Adobe over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Adobe's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 30% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Adobe's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Adobe Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?





Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Adobe's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

