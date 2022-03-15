Should Weakness in The Aaron's Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.6%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Aaron's Company's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aaron's Company is:

15% = US$110m ÷ US$718m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Aaron's Company's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Aaron's Company seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 29% does temper our expectations. Further research shows that Aaron's Company's net income has shrunk at a rate of 18% over the last five years. Not to forget, the company does have a high ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to shrink. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

That being said, we compared Aaron's Company's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 21% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Aaron's Company fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Aaron's Company Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Aaron's Company's low three-year median payout ratio of 8.5% (or a retention ratio of 92%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For instance, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Aaron's Company only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 16% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 10% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Aaron's Company has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. With that said, we studied current analyst estimates and discovered that analysts expect the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. Sure enough, this could bring some relief to shareholders. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

