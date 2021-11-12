Weaker fossil fuel language, but more on finance in latest draft of Cop26 deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A new draft of the deal that could be agreed at the Cop26 climate talks has weakened language on fossil fuels – but has kept them in the text.

There is also more on finance for poorer countries to adapt with climate change and a request for all nations to strengthen their plans for cutting emissions up to 2030 by the end of next year.

The first draft of the “cover decision” for the overarching agreement at the summit called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.

In a new draft produced on Friday morning, that has changed to calling on countries to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems, “including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

The inclusion of a direct reference to coal and fossil fuel subsidies was thought to be a first for a UN decision document of this type but had been expected to get fierce pushback from some countries and may not make it into the final text.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Talks went on through the night and look set to overrun from their finish time of Friday evening as negotiators come under pressure to resolve issues around finance for poor countries, fossil fuels, the efforts of countries to cut emissions in the 2020s and rules on carbon markets and transparency.

There is debate over the language on getting countries to “revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets” in their national action plans by the end of 2022 to align with the Paris temperature goals.

In the Paris Agreement in 2015, countries committed to limit temperature rises to “well below” 2C and try to limit them to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt.

Scientists have warned that keeping temperature rises to 1.5C – beyond which the worst impacts of climate change will be felt – requires global emissions to be cut by 45% by 2030, and to zero overall by mid-century.

But current action plans known as nationally determined contributions for emissions cuts up to 2030 leave the world well off track to meet the goal, and could see warming of 2.4C over the long term.

Therefore, countries are under pressure to rapidly increase their ambition for emission cuts in the 2020s to stop the 1.5C goal slipping out of reach.

The new version of the text “requests” countries to revisit and strengthen their plans for 2030 within the next year, compared to the previous version which “urges” them to do so.

Michael Jacobs, former climate adviser to Gordon Brown and veteran of Cop talks, and Peter Betts, former lead UN climate negotiator for the EU, and UK, both suggested the new wording was stronger, but the World Resources Institute (WRI) think tank, said it was a weakening of the language.

Cop president Alok Sharma has been clear there are no efforts to renegotiate the Paris Agreement – which means that both the “well below” 2C and 1.5C targets are still both included in the Paris goal – though he has also said a key aim of Glasgow is about keeping the 1.5C goal within reach.

In the wake of the new draft, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband warned: “It’s clear that the aim of this summit to keep 1.5 alive is in mortal peril.

“There has been some welcome progress on strengthening the pathway out of Glasgow in the new draft.

“But there is still too much ambiguity about the responsibility of all countries to align their targets with 1.5C and important language on keeping fossil fuels in the ground has been watered down.

He said: “It is absolutely vital that there is no backsliding, no fudges and no bending over backwards for the big emitters over the next crucial hours.”

Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan said of the text: “It could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better.”

Providing finance for developing countries to develop cleanly, adapt to the impacts of climate change and address the loss and damage to people, livelihoods, land and infrastructure already being hit by increasing weather extremes and rising seas is also key to securing a deal in Glasgow.

Helen Mountford, WRI vice-president for climate and economics, said: “Overall, on balance this is definitely a stronger and more balanced text than we had a few days ago.”

She said sections on adaptation finance and loss and damage appear stronger but the reference to “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies “does weaken that a little”.

She said a gap remains on the pledge from developed nations to mobilise one billion US dollars a year from 2020, with no reference to making up the current shortfall.

There is now a date – missing from the first draft – for when developed countries should double the provision of finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change – by 2025.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • VanVleet, Trent hit late 3s as Raptors edge 76ers

    Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109 on Thursday night.

  • Draisaitl buries twice and adds a helper in Oilers' win over Bruins

    Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

  • Vladdy, Semien, Teoscar all win Silver Slugger awards for Blue Jays

    Three Blue Jays were rewarded for absolutely raking in 2021.

  • At long last, we’ll find out if Odell Beckham Jr. can fit into a legitimate Super Bowl contender

    OBJ has never been content to be a role player, which he'll almost certainly be on the Rams. But if things go sideways with a third straight team, the enigmatic wideout will have no one to blame but himself.

  • Dolphins OL scored one of the most entertaining TDs ever ... until it didn't count

    Robert Hunt had every big man's dream taken away.

  • Three Blue Jays prospects dominating Arizona Fall League

    Three of the Blue Jays' prospects have been named Arizona Fall Stars, including catcher Gabriel Moreno.

  • Leon Draisaitl's swagger may be rubbing off on Connor McDavid

    Leon Draisaitl has spent just over half of the current NHL season playing on Connor McDavid's wing during 5-on-5 play, and it appears that the German's confidence may be running off on his captain, who is putting up Hart Trophy numbers once more. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov set to meet in Stockholm semifinals

    An all-Canadian semifinal matchup was set at the Stockholm Open after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov won their respective matches.

  • Nine Ottawa Senators players now in COVID-19 protocol after Zaitsev added

    Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was placed by the Senators into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol late Thursday, the third Ottawa player to be added to the list in one day.

  • Which former Raptor would you want back?

    The Toronto Raptors are undergoing a transformation and have some holes on the offensive end that could use remedying. The Group Chat mentions former Raptors, outside of inactive Kawhi Leonard, who could make the biggest impact on the 2021-22 team.

  • 'Gay Tuesday.' 'Hard-R Friday.' A high school hockey team is overrun by alleged bigotry — and adults in power don't seem to care

    The Boston Globe has reported extensively on the ugly situation surrounding the Danvers High hockey program. Will anything change?

  • Connor McDavid finally comfortable in the skin of a superstar

    The biggest contributor to the Edmonton Oilers success this season may be that Connor McDavid finally feels comfortable being Connor McDavid, on the ice when scoring goals like the one against the New York Rangers, and off it where he seems to be enjoying his commercial and media work. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Reunited: Panthers, QB Cam Newton agree to terms following Sam Darnold injury

    Newton and the Panthers are together once again.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire offerings ahead of the sixth week of NHL action.

  • They say it's 'business as usual,' but MLB GMs know change is on the horizon

    Are they optimistic MLB and the players union can hammer out a deal before a lockout affects the 2022 season? Sure, but it definitely won't be business as usual.

  • Is it time for Gary Bettman to move on?

    In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Punt on punting? Go-for-it trend squeezing out 4th down pros

    On the wall outside Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner's office last season was a photo of punter Tress Way performing his one and only job, raising some suspicion on the part of the eighth-year specialist about the reason for its presence. “I was like, ‘Man, is that kind of like motivation?’” Way said. “You're going into work every day into your office and you see the punter, and it's like, ‘I’ve got to keep that son of a gun off the field.'” Turner told Way he hadn't even noticed it

  • 4th down aggressiveness increasing rapidly across NFL

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi learned early on in his time working with first-year head coach Brandon Staley to be ready with a fourth-down call in nearly any situation. Back in Week 3 with the Chargers facing fourth-and-9 in the final minute of a tie game against Kansas City, Staley opted to go for it instead of trying a long field goal. “When he said, ‘We’re going for it,’ I was a little surprised there,” Lombardi said. "After that, no, I don’t think th

  • Monday Night Mannings has been a big success for ESPN

    ESPN's pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off ... albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted. Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback received a forum where he doesn't have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he has been able to bring along his brother for the ride. The Manningcast — or as ESPN calls it “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — has drawn rave reviews along with plenty of viewers. The five

  • On Football: Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 327-pound offensive lineman running with the football was more exciting than Lamar Jackson. Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season. If Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop. Jackson had no room to run and little time to throw against Miami. The Dolphins entered with the NFL’s third-worst defense but shut down Jackson and Baltimore’s high-po