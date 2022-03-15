S&P/TSX composite edges higher; crude falls as China COVID cases mount

·1 min read

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index recovered from morning weakness to edge higher even though crude oil and gold prices continued to lose steam on concerns about lockdowns in China stemming from a rise in a new COVID-19 variant.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 7.06 points to 21,187.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 599.10 points at 33,544.34. The S&P 500 index was up 89.34 points at 4,262.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 367.40 points or 2.9 per cent at 12,948.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.11 cents US compared with 78.27 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$6.57 at US$96.44 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$4.57 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$31.10 at US$1,929.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

