Tropical moisture from ex-Henri sparks downpours across Atlantic Canada

It’s feeling downright tropical across much of Atlantic Canada this week as a summery pattern descends over the region. The Maritimes will have to deal with the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri through Tuesday, which could bring a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. Some of the rainfall could be heavy at times. The warmth and humidity will persist through the end of the week. More on Henri’s remnants and beyond, below.

TUESDAY: HUMIDITY RISES AS REMNANTS OF HENRI FUEL HEAVY RAIN

Tropical Storm Henri brought flooding rains and gusty winds to New England when it made landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday morning. The system quickly wound down over land, degenerating into a remnant low by Monday night.

While the system is no longer a tropical cyclone, Henri’s remnant moisture will hang around in the atmosphere over the Maritimes and fuel a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

ATLRain

A deep reserve of tropical moisture throughout the atmosphere could allow these showers and thunderstorms to produce downpours at times. Widespread rainfall totals of 5-20 mm are possible across Atlantic Canada, with amounts on the order of 20-30 mm possible in parts of New Brunswick and western Newfoundland.

Tuesday will grow quite toasty across Atlantic Canada, with high temperatures nudging up into the mid- to upper-20s for most and lower 30s possible in parts of the Maritimes. Humidex values will inch into the upper 30s when you factor in the humidity.

LOOK AHEAD: NO MAJOR SYSTEMS IN SIGHT, BUT A CHANCE OF STORMS

Conditions should remain warm and humid for most of the Maritimes through the end of the week.

A threat for showers and thunderstorms will surface in Atlantic Canada later in the week, along a weak front trailing south from a system that will track from northern Quebec to Labrador. However, no major systems are expected across the region this week.

Check back for the latest forecast across Atlantic Canada.