Bleeding and scratched, Guardiola addresses Manchester City’s latest meltdown

Pep Guardiola could be seen with scratches to his face and a cut on his nose as he was interviewed after the match against Feyenoord

Pep Guardiola said he did not mean to “make light of the very serious of issue of self harm” with an apparent joke about scratch marks on his face and a cut to his nose after Manchester City’s extraordinary collapse against Feyenoord.

Guardiola sported the injuries after repeatedly fidgeting with his face during Tuesday night’s 3-3 Champions League draw in which his side had led 3-0 with 15 minutes remaining.

Asked about the marks in his post-match press conference, he replied: “I want to harm myself,” before leaving the room.

On Wednesday morning Guardiola clarified his remarks in a statement on Instagram: “I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm. I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in [which] people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.”

‘Fans right to express themselves by booing’

City supporters reacted to Tuesday’s draw – which dealt another blow to the club’s hopes of automatic qualification for the Champions League knockout stages – by booing the team at the final whistle.

The result extended City’s winless streak to six matches going into Sunday’s trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool and Guardiola said he had no complaints about the fans’ behaviour.

“In the last game against Tottenham, 0-4, the supporters were there, applause. They are disappointed of course and we understand it,” the City manager said. “People come here not to remember the success of the past, they come here to see the team win and perform well. I am not the one when the situation is bad or good [to say] what they have to do.

“These supporters, when we go away, our fans are amazing, travelling. There is nothing to do and they are right to express what they feel.”

City have conceded 13 goals in their past four games and Guardiola said he was now braced for a difficult season ahead. “It will be a tough season for us and we have to accept it for many circumstances,” he said.

Josko Gvardiol made blunders for Feyenoord’s first two goals after an error-strewn display against Spurs, and Guardiola said the 22-year-old Croatia defender would need looking after at this moment.

“He is so young, he will learn. It will be a good experience,” Guardiola said. “The way he has played – he was the best player on the pitch – but I will be so wrong if I point to a specific thing for our defeat. He is young and he will learn. He is a fantastic player, fantastic boy and now more than ever must be helped.”

‘Weak, frail, an absolute disaster’: Shearer leads stunned reactions

How football world reacted to City’s capitulation

Shearer: They look weak, they look light, they look frail

“Through stupid errors, lapses in concentration and inviting the opposition back into the game. City were in such a comfortable position, it’s all their own fault. [They were] cruising.”

“Conceding the way they did at the weekend, three again this evening. They look weak, they look light, they look frail. They’re giving the opposition far too many chances. They were cruising midway through this game. Whatever you do, you cannot give the opposition chances, give them a little bit of hope and that’s exactly what they did.

“Even when they were winning 3-2 with two minutes to go they tried to take a quick free-kick. Why? Kill the game. They were winning the game, there’s no reason to do that, sit on the ball. The game management was awful and they’ve been punished. It’s been an absolute disaster for them this evening after being in such a comfortable position.”

Andros Townsend: Comical defence

“I’m lost for words. It wasn’t vintage Manchester City but they were cruising. It was a comical defensive error from Josko Gvardiol that allowed Feyenoord back into the game and they capitulated. Gvardiol then gave the ball away for the second goal.

Bernardo Silva shows his frustration after City let slip a three-goal lead - Getty Images

“For the third goal, there’s no need to play the high line when you are one minute away from a first win in six matches.

“In the end, all that hard work from City is undone, and the pressure now mounts even more ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool.”

Stuart Pearce: Liverpool will be rubbing their hands together

“That will feel like a defeat. I don’t know what the City dressing room will be like in there, but they will be taking this like a defeat, there is no doubt about that. Quite incredible.

“Liverpool will be rubbing their hands together, especially the way they play, [Mohamed] Salah going in behind, [Luis] Díaz – the runs that they make with and without the ball I think they will look at this and think ‘this has got to be our tactic’, that’s the way they play.

Gaël Clichy: We saw the same mistakes

“I’m lost for words. You can play the game again, we can talk about what just happened, but you win games and you lose games in both boxes. Going forward you need to be creative and you need to give them the freedom, but defensively there are things that are just rules for defenders that make it hard to defend. If there’s not pressure on the ball, you cannot have your line flat so high – you can if it’s your philosophy but you have to make sure you have the legs to cover.

“We’ve seen every single detail that we spoke about before the game actually happen, those details and mistakes happened in the game. So from a very comfortable game, 3-0 up, everyone’s going home comfortable thinking about the game against Liverpool, well you find yourself in a situation where you haven’t lost the game but it will feel like a defeat.”

‘To save our season we must beat Liverpool’

Ilkay Gundogan has challenged City to “stay humble” to save their season with a victory over Liverpool at the weekend.

In a phrase reminiscent of Erling Haaland’s provocative “stay humble” comment to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following a bad-tempered draw between the sides in September, Gundogan was attempting to rally the troops after the spectacular meltdown against Feyenoord.

City’s self-destruction has increased talk of a team in decline, which makes the timing of this weekend’s trip to take on the league leaders Liverpool. The reigning champions have not won any of their past six games and will fall 11 points behind Arne Slot’s side if they lose on Sunday.

“Anfield is always tough, no matter the situation,” said Gundogan, who has returned from Barcelona to find a very different City team to the all-conquering one he left.

“We’ve struggled in recent years going there. We know Liverpool are a great team full of confidence right now. It’s going to be as tough as it is possible to be. But that sums up the situation right now.

“It seems we have to go through this season the toughest way possible. Obviously, we’ve done this ourselves a little bit, but hopefully we can get out of that as quickly as possible, especially in such a big game.

“It would give ourselves a boost to perform well and then obviously to get something out of the game. That is how we will approach the game.

“To stay in the title race probably yes [we have to win], because 11 points would be a huge gap. It’s still early in the season. There are still a lot of games to play and a lot of things can happen, but obviously we have to look at ourselves and try to do the things we can do better, as quick as possible.

“We take it, stay humble, head down and try to put in the work in the next few days and prepare as good as possible for a tough game.”

Gundogan, though, admitted City’s players are suffering in a way most of them have never experienced before, with the shock of losing a three-goal lead on Tuesday night the latest savage blow to confidence.

“Right now it is tougher [than we have known],” he added. “The Feyenoord game feels like a loss. If we lose 2-0 at home, obviously, we would be disappointed but the way we did it ... could have only been worse if we’d conceded a fourth goal and lost the game.

“The sensation right now, if I’m honest, is a big disappointment. Football creates difficult moments that you have to face. You only get through it when you face it, when you accept it, when you get challenged and you try to do your best to get out of this situation as quickly as possible.”