We11done Men’s and Women’s Spring 2024

A playful yet refined version of the hot ticket South Korean fashion label We11done has emerged at Gangnam’s K-pop square, the epicenter of Korean pop culture.

As We11done’s Seoul runway debut and the first runway show since joining the Paris men’s fashion week calender in 2020, the event drew a large crowd from the local creative industry, including G-Dragon, Edison Chen, Irene Kim, K-pop idols such as Juyeon, a member of the boy band The Boyz, and actors such as Lee Jae Wook and Lee Soo Hyuk.

Themed “Remnants of Home,” the collection was inspired by the works of South Korean sculptor Do Ho Suh, whose translucent houses that used vibrant fabric blurred the line between garment design and fine art.

Classic silhouettes of school uniform and officewear that came with surrealist detailing were reiterated throughout the show to push forth what the label is calling modern-day “Korean luxury.”

“We’re still trying to define what Korean luxury is, and we are trying to rethink ways of building our team culture,” explained Jessica Jung, cofounder of We11done. “We also want to find ways of doing art collaborations and create art infusions into the brand.”

Blazers and boxy tank tops, reconfigured with embossed pockets or ties, offered sartorial interpretation of Suh’s idea of “house within a house,” crisp white shirtdresses that are the epitome of professional raiment continued We11done’s exploration of playful formalwear. Slippers that were a crossbreed of ballet flats and driving shoes are just versatile enough to become a staple in the We11done wardrobe.

The finale strapless gowns, paperlike and architectural, were folded and ruched with nonchalance that resembled “childhood blankets,” furthering Jung and cofounder Dami Kwon’s exploration of personal narratives in the collection. The old We11done, most recognizable for its wavy bacon-like graphics, has come undone.

We11done’s Seoul debut also hints at its ambition to launch into its second growth stage after being acquired by Sequoia Capital China in early 2021. The company counts 11 stores in China, three new Mainland stores will open by the end of this year, as well as a Seoul flagship that is slated to open this Saturday.

“Choosing Seoul for the comeback is a revisit to the roots, which is a meeting of fashion and K-pop culture,” said Angelica Cheung, venture partner at Sequoia Capital China.

“We feel very confident to bring back the show and create more brand awareness and connections with the industry and our customers and supporters,” Cheung added.

