WD_Black AN1500 PCIe SSD review: Gen4 performance from a Gen3 drive but overkill for gamers

Anirudh Regidi
·5 min read

One of the most important features next-gen PC hardware offers " or will offer at some point *cough¢ Intel *cough* " is support for PCIe Gen4. PCIe is essentially a high-speed data bus that allows GPUs, SSDs, Ethernet, and miscellaneous peripherals to communicate at high speed.

While GPUs are only now supporting the latest Gen4 standard, which is twice as fast as the previous Gen3 standard, they are not yet able to fully take advantage of the speed of the platform. SSDs, on the other hand, can and are taking advantage of Gen4, especially because they can extract higher bandwidth from fewer PCIe lanes.

The WD_Black AN1500 is a fast, powerful drive for the current generation. Given its PCIe Gen 3 connectivity, however, it will soon be replaced by faster Gen 4 drives, if it hasn&#39;t already. Image: Anirudh Regidi
The WD_Black AN1500 is a fast, powerful drive for the current generation. Given its PCIe Gen 3 connectivity, however, it will soon be replaced by faster Gen 4 drives, if it hasn't already. Image: Anirudh Regidi

The WD_Black AN1500 is a fast, powerful drive for the current generation. Given its PCIe Gen 3 connectivity, however, it will soon be replaced by faster Gen 4 drives, if it hasn't already. Image: Anirudh Regidi

With that out of the way, let us take a look at the WD_Black AN1500 PCIe Gen3 SSD. This SSD, available in capacities ranging from 1 TB to 4 TB, is a half-height, half-length PCIe SSD that requires eight Gen3 lanes to function. Basically, you'll need to install it in the secondary PCIe slot on your motherboard.

The memory is configured as two NVMe WD SN730 drives mounted in RAID 0, offering a theoretical 6,500 Mbps read, and 4,100 Mbps write speed. This is blisteringly quick for a Gen3 drive and is only possible because the drive uses eight Gen3 lanes " a Gen4 M.2 drive like the Corsair MP600 will give the same performance from 4x Gen4 lanes.

This approach to storage comes with some caveats. The first is obvious: the drive takes up 8 PCIe lanes, which, depending on your motherboard and CPU, could halve the bandwidth available to your GPU. Related to this is the issue of spacing and air flow, both of which can get compromised if you have a beefy, triple-slot GPU or a vertical mount.

Secondly, the fact that the drive is designed as two drives operating as one means that there is some processing overhead when reading/writing data. This processing is handled by a Marvel 88NR2241 controller chip and there is some additional latency involved. For reads/writes of mixed data, especially where many small files are involved, performance will drop compared to a single chip SSD.

For my testing, I used an older Intel Skylake based platform with PCIe Gen 3 support. The test rig was configured as follows:

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.7 GHz

  • RAM: 2x 8 GB DDR4 Corsair Vengeance RGB sticks @ 3,000 MHz

  • Storage: Corsair MP600 1 TB, WD_Black AN1500 1 TB

  • Motherboard: Gigabyte Z170-D3H

  • GPU: Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

  • CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken x53

  • Cabinet: NZXT H500

  • PSU: Corsair AX850

  • Monitor: BenQ EX2780Q

The Corsair MP600 is a PCIe Gen4 SSD mounted in an M.2 slot. On this test rig, it was operating in Gen3 mode and was, hence, handicapped. That said, it's a good indicator of the maximum Gen3 performance that can be extracted from an M.2 slot.

What's clear from the data is that the MP600, even when operating in Gen3 mode and using only 4 PCIe lanes vs the 8 required for the AN1500, outperforms the AN1500 in nearly every benchmark. HDTune recorded an average read speed of 1,500 Mbps on the MP600 and only 1,127 Mbps for the AN1500. While the sequential read speed was a bit higher in CrystalDiskMark (3,541 Mbps for the AN1500 vs 3,138 Mbps for the MP600), random 4K writes were faster on the MP600 (338 Mbps on the AN1500 vs 361 Mbps on the MP600).

In latency tests, the MP600 manages an average of 0.039 ms to the AN1500's 0.072 ms. PCMark also reports a higher average bandwidth for the MP600 (584 Mbps) when compared to the AN1500 (340 Mbps) for a full drive write with large files. In longer tests with smaller files, the performance gap does narrow, with the drives reporting 287 Mbps and 280 Mbps respectively.

I expect the 2 TB and 4 TB variants of the AN1500 to perform better, but here we are comparing two 1 TB drives after all, and the MP600 is clearly superior. The smaller drive also has a smaller SLC cache, which is likely impacting performance as well.

The drive did heat up a little " touching 50°C after a full drive write " but performance wasn't perceptibly impacted. The heatsink did its job.

Performance aside, the drive is ruggedly built, and features a large and effective heatsink. Oh, and there's an admittedly elegant RGB LED strip along the top edge, which does a great job of diffusing the lights. WD bundles some software with the card that monitors its performance and configures the LED strip. Lighting is also compatible with third-party lighting software such as Aura Sync and RGB Fusion, which is great if aesthetics are a priority.

Verdict: Go for it if you love RGB

To be honest, you are never going to notice the performance difference between this WD_Black AN1500 or an MP600 or even a fast SATA SSD like the Samsung 860 Evo. In fact, I used this drive as my primary drive for a solid two weeks and couldn't tell performance apart, whether in gaming or when using Windows 10, from my much older 840 Evo, which offers a tenth of the speed.

If you're the average gamer, you'll be just fine with any SATA-based TLC SSD. The Rs 20,000 you'll spend on a 1 TB AN1500 could be better spent on a 2 TB 860 Evo.

If you need extreme performance, I'd still recommend the MP600 or similar Gen4 M.2 SSD, even if you're on an older Gen3 platform. Performance on newer Gen4 hardware is clearly superior in most cases, and latencies are far lower, which will matter in latency-sensitive applications like audio editing programs.

The AN1500 is overkill for gamers, and a bit underwhelming for true high-performance use-cases. The only niche I see the AN1500 filling is in environments requiring large writes at incredible speeds, where the large heatsink will come into its own. And hey, all that RGB does look cool.

Also See: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Not the best TWS earbuds but a great performer at its price

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 review: ANC wireless earbuds for germaphobes, not audiophiles

Nokia 5.4 review: A decent budget smartphone for stock Android fans

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Doncic leads Mavs past Celtics with pair of incredible 3-pointers in final seconds

    Luka Doncic. Unreal.

  • Deputy: 'Very fortunate that [Tiger] Woods was able to come out of this alive'

    Los Angeles County officials said there was "no evidence of impairment" in Tiger Woods' accident on Tuesday morning.

  • Kapanen's one-timer in OT pushes Penguins to 3-2 win over Capitals

    Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season.

  • Raptors shut out from All-Star Game for first time since 2013

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam represented the Raptors' best All-Star chances this season.

  • Jennifer Jones sets Canadian women's curling championship record

    Jones, who defeated Manitoba's Sarah Hill on Tuesday, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

  • Norris and Stutzle score in shootout to help Senators to 5-4 victory over Canadiens

    OTTAWA — Josh Norris scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stutzle also beat Montreal goalie Carey Price in the shootout. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk opened with a miss and Senators netminder Matt Murray stopped Corey Perry and Jonathan Drouin. It capped a wild and entertaining game between the two rivals. Both teams had excellent chances in the overtime session. Stutzle had two glorious opportunities but couldn't convert and Montreal's Tyler Toffoli was stoned on a breakaway with about a minute to go. It looked like Montreal's Brendan Gallagher had scored the winner with 2.1 seconds left in regulation but the goal was waved off after a review due to goaltender interference. Tkachuk scored twice for Ottawa with Drake Batherson and Erik Brannstrom adding singles. Shea Weber had two goals for Montreal. Drouin and Toffoli had a goal apiece. After a slow start, the last-place Senators have picked up their play of late. Ottawa (6-14-1) entered with three wins over its last five games, including a 3-2 overtime victory over the Habs last Sunday. The 9-5-4 Canadiens, meanwhile, were 5-1-2 last month but entered with just one win in their last five games to drop them into fourth place in the North Division. The Senators needed just 96 seconds to open the scoring. Derek Stepan delivered a low saucer pass to Batherson, who extended his goal streak to three games by beating Price with a high backhand. Ottawa was rewarded for its steady power-play pressure at 9:57. Tkachuk flipped the puck under Price's arm on a shot the veteran goalie would no doubt like to have back. With Tkachuk and Montreal's Ben Chiarot off for fighting, the Canadiens caught a break to halve the lead at 16:03. Weber fired the puck toward the net from the boards and it deflected off Nikita Zaitsev's skate and past Murray. Tkachuk was in on the action again early in the second period, catching a high stick to the face that resulted in Weber being sent off on a double-minor. Ottawa restored its two-goal cushion as Brannstrom's low shot from the high slot went through a maze of players and between Price's legs at 3:41. It was his first career NHL goal. The Canadiens quickly answered as Thomas Chabot mishandled the puck and Drouin swooped in to collect it before beating Murray at 4:52. Weber then tied it at 10:06 with a trademark rocket from the point. Toffoli gave Montreal its first lead of the game at 8:06 of the third period. He fooled Brannstrom on his way in before snapping the puck past Murray on the short side. Tkachuk pulled Ottawa even with a softie goal less than two minutes later. He steered the puck towards the net and it fooled Price at 10:11. Chabot returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Brett Kulak drew into the Montreal lineup with Victor Mete sitting out as a healthy scratch. Ottawa will continue its five-game homestand on Thursday against Calgary. It will be the first of three straight games against the Flames. Montreal visits Winnipeg on Thursday. The Jets will also host the Canadiens on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Roethlisberger's agent 'happy' to adjust contract, says Steelers 'want Ben back'

    Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during a Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.

  • Why Jamie Benn could be the NHL's most interesting podcast guest

    Mike McKenna has had plenty of interesting guests on his podcast, but catching Jamie Benn for a candid conversation might top all of them.

  • Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video

    The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.

  • Watch: Giroud's spectacular bicycle-kick goal lifts Chelsea

    Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick goal awarded after video review gave Chelsea a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

  • Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

    Future Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice on Tuesday for the first time since having open heart surgery.

  • Lin heartbroken seeing recent videos, rise in attacks against Asian Americans

    "Honestly it goes from anger to just heartbreak.”

  • First-place Leafs look to regroup after loss to Flames: 'We're not comfortable'

    "You're a bad week away from people catching you," Keefe, the team's second-year head coach, said following Tuesday's practice.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Rinne makes 24 saves as Predators beat Red Wings 2-0

    DETROIT — Pekka Rinne made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen scored power-play goals in the third period as Nashville improved to 2-1 on its four-game trip. Roman Josi finished with two assists. Detroit lost for the fourth time in five games. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves. Nashville went ahead to stay on Forsberg's team-leading ninth goal 4:36 into the third. Forsberg’s shot from the right circle fluttered over Bernier's glove. The Predators added another power-play goal at 9:57. Forsberg passed to an open Tolvanen, who beat Bernier from the left circle. The Predators have scored 24 of their 41 goals in the third period this season. It looked as if Nashville had jumped in front in the second when Forsberg put the puck into an open net. Detroit forward Adam Erne had run into Bernier, taking him out of position. But the Red Wings challenged for goaltender interference because Mikael Granlund’s skate had hit Bernier’s left pad, and the goal was nullified. The Red Wings came up empty on their only power play in the second. The league's worst power play hasn't converted an opportunity since Jan. 28 in Dallas, a 13-game drought. It was Rinne's 59th career shutout. He had three last season. HEALTHY NOW Nashville forward Ryan Johansen was activated from injured reserve after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. Detroit forward Vladislav Namestnikov returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ON THE MOVE The Predators recalled Tolvanen and defenceman Ben Harpur from the taxi squad and reassigned forward Sean Malone to the taxi squad. The Red Wings recalled forward Mathias Bromé and defenceman Danny DeKeyser from the taxi squad and reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the taxi squad. STREAKING Forsberg’s power-play goal extended his point streak against Detroit to six games. Josi has 11 assists in his last 11 games against Detroit. UP NEXT The teams meet again on Thursday night. The Associated Press