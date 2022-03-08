WCT's 30th Anniversary Annual Leadership Excellence Awards Recognize Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Champions in Canada's Communications and Technology Industries

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Women in Communications and Technology (WCT) announced today the recipients of their prestigious Leadership Excellence Awards, which recognize women, men and organizations committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion in Canada's digital economy.

WCT 2021-22 Leadership Excellence Awards Winners (CNW Group/Canadian Women in Communications &amp; Technology)
WCT has long been a leader in advocating the benefits of gender equality in the workplace. The business case for greater diversity in Canada is straightforward and compelling: diverse companies outperform, are better governed and are more innovative companies than homogenous ones. WCT's programs, events and workshops all contribute to the engagement of women and companies in the goal for greater diversity for economic leadership in Canada.

"WCT has worked for 30 years now to change the demographics in the industries we serve. It's an up-hill battle," said Joanne Stanley, Executive Director of WCT. "Recognizing the people and the organizations that have shown leadership and advanced this cause is an important part of our work. Pausing to celebrate the achievements of these award winners gives us grounds for optimism and inspires us to carry on."

The awards will be presented at WCT's Annual Awards Gala later this spring.

The 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards recipients by category are:

  • Woman of the Year
    Catherine Tait: President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

  • Diversity Champion
    Steve Cuccione: Education Manager, IBM

  • Empowerment (Individual)
    Sana Abou-Shabaan: Manager, Environmental Policy and Planning, Canada Border Services Agency, Government of Canada

  • Empowerment (Organization)
    SuperNOVA, Dalhousie University

  • Entrepreneur
    Caitlin Kealey: CEO, MediaStyle

  • Mentor
    Jennifer Chan: Director, Digital Ad Operations, Rogers Communications

  • Rising Star
    Doris Qian: IT Team Leader, Planning and Client Portfolio Management, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Government of Canada

  • Trailblazer
    Hadeer Hassaan: Vice President, Shared Services, Bell

  • WCT Leader
    Liette Vigneault: Vice President, Talent & Employee Experience, Cogeco Communications Inc.

For more information, contact WCT at info@wct-fct.com (French version available).

About Women in Communications and Technology

Women in Communications and Technology is the only Canadian coast-to-coast non-profit organization that inspires and supports women to achieve their highest career potential in Canada's digital economy through professional development, mentorship, advocacy and research. For 30 years, WCT has worked to close the gender gap, promote female leadership and advance diversity across a range of industries including information, communication, media and technology.

Women in Communications and Technology - engaging, inspiring and advancing women since 1990. (CNW Group/Canadian Women in Communications &amp; Technology) (CNW Group/Canadian Women in Communications &amp; Technology)
