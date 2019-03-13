WCC Tournament bracket 2019: TV schedule, scores, how to live stream games

The 2019 West Coast Conference Tournament will take place March 7-12 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Gonzaga will be the top seed, followed by a logjam of Saint Mary’s, BYU and San Francisco.

The conference’s hopes of earning two NCAA Tournament bids likely hinge on a team other than Gonzaga winning the WCC crown. The Bulldogs have locked down an at-large berth regardless of how they perform in Las Vegas, but the Gaels, Cougars and Dons would likely need the automatic invitation that comes with claiming the WCC Tournament.

It seems unlikely, however, that Gonzaga will fall short its dominance in regular-season conference play. The Bulldogs have won every WCC game this year by double-digits, a mark that includes victories at San Francisco, at Saint Mary's and at BYU.

Gonzaga, led by Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr., has won six straight WCC Tournaments. BYU has never won it, and San Francisco hasn’t done so since 1998.

Here is the complete schedule and TV info for the 2019 WCC men's basketball tournament (all times Eastern).

2019 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

(All times Eastern)

First round: Thursday, March 7

Second round: Friday, March 8

Third round: Saturday, March 9

Semifinals: Monday, March 11

WCC championship: Tuesday, March 12

How to watch the WCC Tournament live

The first and second rounds of the competition can be viewed online using TheW.tv. After that, all games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN2. The semifinals and finals are also available for streaming on WatchESPN.