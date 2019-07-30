Report: WBO champ Sergey Kovalev kicked off plane for allegedly kissing, throwing cash at woman

Already facing a separate assault charge, Sergey Kovalev stands accused of grabbing and kissing a woman on a plane. (Getty)

Sergey Kovalev is facing more trouble after another alleged incident of making aggressive sexual advances toward an unwilling woman, The Athletic reports.

According to a Broward Country Sheriff’s Office report obtained by The Athletic, Kovalev, 36, stands accused of grabbing a woman’s hand, kissing her and throwing cash at her while seated on a plane scheduled to depart the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for Los Angeles on July 15.

Kovalev removed from plane

The captain ordered Kovalev removed from the plane after the woman reported that she felt “uncomfortable and not safe” because of the alleged actions of the World Boxing Organization’s light heavyweight champion.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office told The Athletic that Kovalev was not arrested and is not facing charges. He later caught another flight to Los Angeles.

Kovalev declined comment to The Athletic through his promoter.

Kovalev has pending felony assault charge

Kovalev is facing a felony assault charge for another incident in June 2018 where a woman accuses him of punching her in the face after she refused his sexual advances in the California mountain resort town of Big Bear.

Jamie Frontz alleges that Kovalev and a friend followed her and her friend back to her cabin before Kovalev pinned her on her couch. She claims that she freed herself when her dog intervened and she demanded that Kovalev leave before he allegedly kicked the dog and punched her in the face.

Frontz filed a civil lawsuit seeking millions claiming that she suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

Kovalev was arrested the night of the alleged incident and released on $50,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty during an Aug. 27 hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty.

Kovalev recently regained title

Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) is scheduled to defend his WBO title against Britain’s Anthony Yarde on Aug. 24 in his home country Russia. That fight could be bypassed if negotiations to fight Canelo Alvarez in October come to fruition.

He lost his WBO title to Eleider Alvarez by TKO in August 2018 before regaining it in a February rematch via unanimous decision.

