WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Merit List: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam, Check Passing Percentage and Overall Statistics Here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) finally declared the class 10 Madhyamik board exam result 2020 today. Students who were eagerly waiting for their marks, can now check the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result at the official websites; wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. However, because of the increasing traffic, there is a possibility that the above-mentioned websites might take time to respond. In such cases, students are advised to visit examresults.net to check their WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020. According to the board, Aritra Pal is the topper for class 10 board exam result 2020 with a score of 99.14%. The passing percentage recorded 86.34%. In this article, know the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 merit list, toppers’ names, best-performed regions and districts and overall result statistics. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared Today.

Topper: Aritra Pal With Score 99.14%

Overall Passing Percentage: 86.34%

Top District: East Midnapore 99.16%

Overall Statistics

Total number of students appeared – 10,30,666

Overall passing percentage – 86.34%

Female passing percentage – 83.48%

Male passing percentage – 89.87%

Top districts

East Midnapore – 96.59%

West Midnapore - 92.16%

Kolkata – 91.06%

Toppers

Aritra Pal (99.14%)

Sayantan Goral (99%)

Abhik Das (99%)

Soumo Pathak (98.57%)

Debosmita Mahapatra (98.57%)

How to Check WBBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020?

Visit the official websites, wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in .

Click on the result link that reads, ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020’ or

‘Uccha Madhyamik class 12 Exam Results 2020.’

You will be redirected to a new window.

Submit the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id.

Your WBBSE results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Students who are unhappy with their marks can appear in WBBSE Madhyamik supplementary exams to score better exams. The West Bengal board will next declare the Uccha Madhyamik board exam result 2020 on July 17.