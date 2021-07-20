WB Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal board to release Class 10 results today at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be announcing Class 10 or Madhyamik results on Tuesday, 20 July. The scorecards will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am.

Kalanmoy Ganguly, President of WBBSE informed that no merit list for results will be released this year. So, there will be no ranking system.

Follow LIVE Updates on West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 here

When to WB Madhyamik Result 2021

"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Ganguly said in a notification.

Further in the notification, Ganguly added that candidates who are waiting for their results can avail them by logging in to the official website.

The West Bengal Class 10 result will be officially announced at a press conference at 9 am, however, the scorecards will be available for students on the official website from 10 am onward.

Third-party websites to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021:

Students can also access their results on alternative websites like wbbse.wb.gov.in, indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

The board also informed that concerned heads of schools will collect their students' pass certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am Tuesday. Students will not be allowed to visit their schools and collect the documents.

Earlier this year, the state board exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in the country.

As per WBBSE's evaluation scheme, the Class 10 results have been prepared after giving full weightage to Class 9 and Class 10 exams in a 50:50 ratio. The first 50 percent marks have been given from Class 9 annual exam results while, the remaining 50 percent has been provided from Class 10 (internal assessments).

Also See: West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be declared at 10 am; check wbresults.nic.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.