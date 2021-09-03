Wazoku Cited in Gartner Hype Cycle for Innovation Management Techniques, 2021

Innovation scale-up mentioned in the 'Expert Networks for Innovation' and 'Idea Management Tools' section, highlighting disparate elements of its integrated Enterprise Innovation Platform

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has been cited in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Innovation Management Techniques, 2021, acknowledged in the open innovation and idea management sections.

Widely recognised as a leading authority on technology maturity, Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications. They aim to separate hype from the drivers of a technology's commercial promise and reduce the risk of technology investment decisions.

Wazoku was cited twice in the 'Expert Networks for Innovation' and 'Idea Management Tools' sections. Each one focuses on a key element of Wazoku's Enterprise Innovation Platform, the Open Innovation Marketplace and Innovation Management Software.

"Our integrated Enterprise Innovation Platform is a complete enterprise innovation offering, uniquely suited to helping organisations achieve sustainable innovation at scale," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "Many of our customers use the platform in its entirety, while others use particular elements. To be mentioned in a report for two such important elements is a vindication of our approach to innovation and of the platform we have developed."

In the "Expert Networks for Innovation" section, Gartner analyst Jackie Fenn writes how such networks can "broaden access to ideas and reduce the cost and risk of pursuing multiple approaches." Wazoku and its Open Innovation Marketplace InnoCentive were cited in the user recommendations, with Fenn writing of the need to "explore pre-screened and curated expert networks, such as those run by Wazoku's InnoCentive."

In the 'Idea Management Tools' section, the analysis by Nikos Drakos includes a focus on some of the obstacles organisations face when adopting idea management. These include a lack of preparedness, a lack of user participation and technology overlap.

Wazoku's Innovation Management Software addresses all these obstacles. The customer success team helps clients to ensure they are ready and set up to use the software. The team also works with customers to increase user engagement and in helping to grow a culture of innovation within the organisation. Furthermore, Wazoku integrates with a wide variety of enterprise applications, including Salesforce, Microsoft Teams and Jira, so users have a seamless experience and technology overlap is avoided.

"We have spent much time and resource on our platform and proposition, and it is enormously encouraging to continually be mentioned in reports such as this one," continued Simon Hill. "Our integrated platform is designed with the enterprise user in mind and is set up to power innovation right across the enterprise. These reports validate our thinking and give us confidence for the future."

The Gartner citations come after Wazoku was recently positioned as a leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™: Innovation Management, 2021.

