WayV reflects on youth and growth in second studio album: 'It's a new start for us'

In youth, we learn. Through each experience, we grow as people and WayV is reflecting on this.

"I feel like youth is a time where you can make mistakes and where you're allowed to learn from it to be a better person in the future," said YangYang, 23.

Since their debut in 2019, the six-member boy group has ambitiously tackled dynamic and innovative concepts in their music. WayV has made its name known globally, laying the foundation to their sonic identity. The group debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Social 50, marking one of the highest debuts on the chart at the time. WayV has won awards, released chart-hitting records and received a platinum certification by the Korean Music Content Association.

WayV's second studio album "On My Youth," out now, brings forth a shift for their artistry, underscoring the group's coming of age.

Meet WayV

Kun (from left), WinWin, Ten, YangYang, Xiaojun and Hendery of WayV.

WayV is the Chinese sub-group of NCT, whose lineup also includes NCT U, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT DOJAEJUNG and NCT NEW TEAM. Composed of Kun, Ten, WinWin, Xiaojun, Hendery and YangYang, WayV debuted with EP "The Vision" in January 2019.

With their latest release, WayV is moving forward in their artistic journey, ushering in a new chapter.

"It's a new start for us," said YangYang. "I feel like for 'On My Youth' this album, it's our rebirth."

'On My Youth' highlights WayV's artistic growth

In the past, WayV has utilized bold fashion when it comes to their music releases; from the extravagance of "Phantom" to futuristic "Turn Back Time." But now, WayV is leaning into something different.

"In this comeback, we kind of tone it down a little," said Ten, 27. "It's like we represent ourselves first before the outfit."

This is not only visualized in the title track's music video but also sonically translated throughout the album. "On My Youth" focuses on the members' talents and positions WayV's growth at the forefront.

Story continues

They learned to further develop expression through vocals and acting, explained Ten.

The album's diverse track range also allowed the members to challenge themselves, said YangYang. They tried different genres they hadn't previously done, widening the scope of WayV's abilities.

Kun, the group's leader, was involved in the songwriting for "Be Alright," a track which spotlights the group's gratitude for their fans, who they lovingly call WayZenNi.

"I wanted to deliver the message to our WayZenNies that we've been through hardships but it's all OK," said Kun, 27. "Now, we can go through this journey together."

Reflecting on youth

The titular concept behind WayV's album is something all the members are thankful for. Xiaojun, 24, noted how youth is a time for making mistakes and learning from them. The others echoed this notion.

"As we grew up, we learn from all those mistakes, and now we're better people," said YangYang. "We're able to handle things that we couldn't handle before."

Hendery, 24, carries his younger self with him. Similar to the title track's lyrics, he blame things on his youth. But in the end, those moments shaped who he is today.

"I also say I still thank you to the younger Hendery," he said.

Growth has been a shared and individual experience for the members. WinWin said he's learned a lot through years.

In particular, he thanked the members for helping him learn English. "My members is my energy," said WinWin, 26. "We help each other."

Hendrey shared how his and members' health have become very important to him. Xiaojun has grown more cognizant of his mindset as a performer.

Ten has come to appreciate and enjoy every moment. "All the hardship just kind of made me grow stronger as an artist," he said.

As whole, the members learned to not rush the future.

"When I was little, I used to wish time to go faster," said YangYang. "But now it's like, slow down. Just take your time."

Kun (from left), Hendery, YangYang, Ten, WinWin and Xiaojun of WayV.

Growing with WayZenNi

WayV's identity is cemented in their authenticity. In all that they do, they present themselves just as they are: a family.

There is shared ideal among WayV to make their fans happy. They want their music to be a comfort to listeners.

"Everyone has their own pace of growing up but we want to make sure that our WayZenNi and us, we grow up together as a team," said Kun.

Ultimately, WayV hopes to make their fans proud.

"I have my own favorite artists and I am very proud to say the name," said Xiaojun. "I want to be a group that (if) somebody says our name, they will feel proudly to say, 'I love WayV.'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WayV members talk creating 'On My Youth,' artistic identity and fans