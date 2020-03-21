All the Ways Hollywood Workers Can Get Financial Help

Click here to read the full article.

As Hollywood’s guilds begin to petition the U.S. government for aid to unemployed workers, many guild and grassroots efforts are springing up to help in the meantime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Netflix was the first major company to make a commitment, pledging $1 million to assist out-of-work crew members across the industry, organizations that support entertainment workers and workers on Netflix-produced shows.

More from Variety

Here are some of the other guild efforts and funds that aim to aid workers in the entertainment industry:

SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund

SAG-AFTRA has an online application for members affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns to request funds for rent, utilities, medical bills and other necessities. It’s available to full-fledged members whose dues are paid through Oct. 2019. The guild is also asking for donations to the fund from those able to give financial assistance.

WGA

The Writers Guild of America covers “100% of cost-sharing (including deductible and co-insurance) for both in-network and out-of-network tests and screening” for coronavirus. Check the guild’s website for further resources.

DGA

The Directors Guild of America offers short-term loans to affected members and also covers the cost of coronavirus testing.

IATSE

IATSE’s COVID-19 portal includes information on free testing for members and encourages all to contact members of congress to ask them to include entertainment workers in the government relief package.

Teamsters

Teamsters Local 399 has a COVID-19 information page as well as information on supermarket chains hiring qualified truck drivers.

Story continues

MPTF

Call 323-634-3888 to inquire about the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s programs to aid industry workers. “Temporary emergency financial assistance is available to qualified industry members experiencing financial hardship due to illness, disability, unemployment, or other reasons. This assistance may cover expenses such as mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, car insurance premiums, car payments, and food,” the organization’s website says.

Musicares

The Recording Academy and Musicares have established the Musicares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help support those who have lost income due to the cancellation of scheduled gigs or performances.

Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund

The Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund has raised nearly $70,000 for New York City theater employees, thanks to donations from people including Karyn Kusama and James Schamus.

Relief Fund for Hollywood Support Staff

TV writer Liz Alper started the Relief Fund for Hollywood Support Staff, which has raised more than $500,000 via GoFundMe including generous donations from Lena Dunham, Ryan Murphy, David Benioff and many others.

Help Hourly Workers

Journalist and social media maven Yashar Ali has started a GoFundMe to raise money for hourly workers. The fund has raised more than $200,000 since its creation on March 19.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.