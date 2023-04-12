Here are some ways to give directly to the families of Louisville bank shooting victims

A shooting at a downtown Louisville bank left five victims dead and several others injured Monday.

Police identified the victims as Joshua Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 57; and James Tutt, 64.

The attack was carried out by a 25-year-old employee of the bank who was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Here’s what you can do to support the victims of Monday’s attack during this difficult period.

GoFundMe accounts to support Old National Bank shooting victims

Perhaps the most direct way to support the shooting’s victims is through a series of fundraisers established by loved ones. So far, a handful of GoFundMe campaigns are collecting funds to help the victims’ loved ones, cover funeral costs and more.

A GoFundMe drive for the family of Joshua Barrick, a 40-year-old husband and father who was fatally shot in the attack, has already collected more than 1,500 donations and raised more than $176,500 as of Wednesday morning, surpassing a $175,000 goal.

According to the campaign’s description, the Barrick family’s GoFundMe page is their only official and approved fundraiser. Collected funds will cover immediate costs for Barrick’s wife and children, as well as funeral expenses. Any additional or remaining funds will ‘be given to the Barrick family to appropriate as needed through future trusts and funds that will be established in the coming weeks and months,” according to the fundraiser description.

“To know Josh is to love Josh, and this loss is felt in the hearts of so many,” wrote Alison Conway, a family friend who established the GoFundMe drive. “He was a truly remarkable man and was taken from us far too soon. Josh loved his family and friends above all else, and the outpouring of support that everyone has shown his family is truly amazing during this incredibly traumatic time.”

“One behalf of the Barrick family, we would like to thank everyone who has offered their love and prayers as they embark on this incredibly difficult journey of grief and healing.”

The Barrick family’s GoFundMe drive is available online at gofundme.com/f/barrick-family-fund.

Victims First, a network comprised of surviving victims of mass-casualty crime, has organized its own GoFundMe campaign to raise money for those affected by the Old National Bank shooting. So far, the drive has raised $1,400 en route to a lofty $65,000 goal.

According to the fundraiser’s description, Victims First seeks to distribute collected donations to the legal heirs of those who were killed or injured in the attack.

“We are hoping to raise $65,000 so that each person directly impacted by this mass shooting can receive $5,000,” the organization wrote, referencing the five people who were killed and at least eight more who were injured. “If we exceed this amount, we will still divide the final amount collected equitably.”

The drive is available online at gofundme.com/f/hnjvdt-louisville-shooting-victims-fund. Visit Victim First’s website, victimsfirst.org, to learn more about the organization’s mission, services and outreach programs.

GoFundMe has published a dedicated site to house the official fundraisers supporting those affected by the shooting. The page, available online at gofundme.com/c/act/louisville-bank-shooting-help, is expected to receive updates as more fundraisers are verified.

Fundraiser organized for injured Louisville officer

The Louisville Metro Police Department has organized its own fundraiser to support Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot in the head by the assailant and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

So far, Wilt’s fundraiser has collected nearly $93,000 through more than 1,700 donations as of Wednesday morning. The drive seeks to help Wilt’s family cover expenses that may arise during his hospital stay and recovery.

The police department posted the fundraiser on its Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 2,000 times in less than 24 hours. Donations are accepted through the Facebook campaign, online at saferlouisville.org or through the department’s Venmo account, @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati.

“Officer Wilt has dedicated his short time here to serving our community and now it’s our time to serve him and take care of his family,” the Louisville Metro Police Foundation wrote when sharing the fundraiser.

This story may be updated to include future fundraisers and support initiatives that benefit the victims and their families.