Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to press after 5-month Instagram sting

Coleen Rooney has accused fellow soccer wife Rebekah Vardy of leaking private Instagram stories to the press. (Photo credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Coleen Rooney, wife of English soccer superstar and D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney, has publicly accused Rebekah Vardy, wife of Rooney’s former England teammate Jamie Vardy, of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to the UK tabloid The Sun.

That on its own is a wild story. But even wilder was Rooney’s thorough explanation for how she determined Vardy was the culprit. Because Rooney didn’t just accuse Vardy in the heat of the moment, she staged a five-month Instagram sting to definitively determine that Vardy was behind all the leaks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rooney detailed the entire sting operation in a tweet she posted on Wednesday morning.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

In short, Rooney suspected Vardy was behind the leaks, so she blocked everyone but Vardy from seeing the posts on her private account. She then posted a number of false stories to see if they’d appear in The Sun. They did, and the only person who had viewed those Instagram stories was Vardy.

It’s a brilliant plan, and it only worked because Rooney was willing to keep her suspicions to herself and wait five months until she felt she had enough evidence to come forward.

Vardy has released a statement on Instagram — the scene of the crime! — denying the accusations. Vardy deflected blame by saying that a number of people have access to her Instagram account, and that she’s infuriated to have to deal with this while she’s “heavily pregnant.”

Story continues

Social media users on both sides of the Atlantic have quickly become obsessed with the story, but the best response by far came from Netflix’s UK and Ireland Twitter account.

we're going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2019

It may have been a joke, but it shouldn’t be. Make it happen, Netflix.

More from Yahoo Sports: