Wayne Rooney's advice for Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane after World Cup agony

AFP via Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has warned Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford that they should never risk going to a major tournament carrying an injury after admitting his regrets over the 2006 World Cup.

Tottenham striker Kane and Manchester United star Rashford had both been doubts for Euro 2020 after picking up hamstring and back injuries respectively this winter, though the coronavirus pandemic means that the European Championships will now take place next summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the circumstances mean that Gareth Southgate will have a better chance of glory next summer with two of his top forwards (hopefully) in prime condition, former England captain Rooney knows from bitter experience that players pushing themselves through the pain barrier only ends one way.

England's all-time record goalscorer was a major pre-tournament doubt for the 2006 World Cup after breaking three metatarsals playing for Manchester United.

But, after getting fit in time, he then tore a groin in training and, rather than concede defeat, battled on.

Writing in the Sunday Times, he said of his recovery from the foot injury: "The next day was my first training session with the team. I don't think anyone knows this, but we were jogging round the training pitch for the warm-up and there was a ball. I couldn't resist.

"I hit it from the halfway line, trying to strike the crossbar and felt my groin tear. I knew straight away.

"I got one of the physios to work quietly on it every day. I was taking painkillers. I didn't want to say anything because a lot of people had put a lot of work into getting me fit. I didn't report the injury until the tournament was over - and there was a 6cm tear in my groin."

Rooney's World Cup ended with a red card in England's quarter-final loss to Portugal, and he said: "Looking back, I should never have gone to that World Cup.

Story continues

(AFP via Getty Images)

"In the same position again, I'd rule myself out - and that's why if the Euros were going ahead this summer I'd have said to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford that if they were struggling in any way, not to push it.

"Of course it's hindsight. Back then I was 20, it was my first World Cup and there was so much expectation on me."

Additional reporting by PA.

Read more

Wayne Rooney slams Matt Hancock for making footballers 'scapegoats'

Rooney: Why Man Utd thrived after Ronaldo 'betrayal' at 2006 World Cup