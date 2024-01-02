Wayne Rooney sacked by Birmingham after less than three months in charge

Wayne Rooney has been sacked as manager of Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham.

The former Manchester United and England striker has overseen just two wins in 15 games following his controversial appointment at St Andrew’s in October.

Supporters called for Rooney’s removal as the side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on New Year’s Day.

Club statement: Wayne Rooney — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 2, 2024

A club statement read: “Birmingham City has today parted company with manager Wayne Rooney and first-team coach Carl Robinson.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.

Chief executive Garry Cook said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St Andrew’s.

“Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news.”

Rooney’s side were beaten 3-0 at Leeds in their last outing (Danny Lawson/PA)

Blues – now 20th in the table – were sixth when Rooney was brought in by the club’s new ownership group at the expense of popular former boss John Eustace.

Eustace had taken charge 15 months previously and successfully steered the club away from relegation.

A change of thinking at the club came last summer after a takeover by a company owned by American businessman Tom Wagner.