Wayne Rooney not bitter about losing England goalscoring record to Harry Kane

The current DC United manager had held the record since 2015, but Kane, who was making his 81st international appearance, surpassed his milestone from the spot in Thursday's 2-1 win in Naples. Rooney said: "Records are great when you have them but are always there to be broken. It was a huge honour to be England's top scorer, but there's an evolution in football, isn't there?" The 37-year-old also has backed Kane to establish an England goalscoring record that could stand for many years to come. The former Manchester United striker wrote in The Times: "Knowing Harry, it's not something that will go to his head. He will kick on and, in fact, I believe that when he stops playing he will leave the England record in a place where it will be very difficult for someone else to break it. "He wants to be like Poland's Robert Lewandowski, a goal machine who is still at the very top in his mid-30s, and he has it in him to make that happen. "I think Harry will finish with an England goals total well into the 70s."

Rooney, who retired from international football in 2017, played alongside Kane in the early years of the Tottenham striker's career and anticipated big things from a player he likens to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said: "You could see it was natural to him. He didn't have to look where the goal was - he already knew - and he would get his shot away at any opportunity. "He was shooting from anywhere, all these mad angles, and that turned out to be a feature of his game. "The only other person I've seen like that is Cristiano Ronaldo and both he and Harry have what you would call a good kind of selfishness, an obsession with goals that is in-built. It is important to their success."

