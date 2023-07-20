Wayne Rooney issues glum verdict on MLS All-Stars defeat to Arsenal with swipe at Apple TV

Former England star Wayne Rooney called Arsenal one of Europe's best sides and aired some frustrations after seeing his MLS All-Star team comprehensively beaten on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners ran out 5-0 victors in stifling conditions in Washington DC, where Gabriel Jesus' fine opener was followed by a thumping Leandro Trossard strike.

Jorginho's penalty, a fine Gabriel Martinelli effort and Kai Havertz's first goal since joining Arsenal wrapped things up on a one-sided night for the Premier League runners-up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Recent acquisitions Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber made their first appearances since joining the club and Manchester United great Rooney was impressed by the visitors.

“Obviously the result is what it is and Arsenal showed the quality they have," the MLS All-Star boss said.

“I thought the All-Star lads looked a little nervous and hesitant, especially the first half when we got into some good areas, to get their shots off.

“I think you see a difference, of course you do. Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe. I thought it was a bit stop-stop. The referee made the game a little bit about himself once again, so I think that's something that needs improving in the MLS.

“I've said that all season so it's a good opportunity for me to bring it up again. But, yeah, it was a disappointing result but I think most importantly it's a good event for the fans, especially the fans in DC, to come and see some really good players.”

Rooney praised the occasion and opponent in the post-match press conference at Audi Field, but he also laid bare some irritation with aspects of the event.

Asked what he took out of the game as an up-and-coming coach, the former England forward said with a smile: “Absolutely nothing.

“Listen, it's difficult. On Monday the players all arrived and we did a small-sided game. On Tuesday, as a I suggested, I didn't want them training at the National Mall but that's where we trained and we can't do anything.

“We did head tennis so literally had not time whatsoever to do any tactics whatsoever so you put the players out there and you hope they can figure things out and against a team like Arsenal that's very difficult to do.”

Another matter that got under Rooney's skin around the All-Star game revolved around broadcasters Apple TV, who he claims prevented some of his staff working as usual.

“I think everything around the game is great and it's great publicity for the league moving forward,” he said.

“Obviously Apple coming into the league as well has been great - although they didn't allow my staff to sit in their seats today.

Come for the Ødegaard assist, stay for the Martinelli finish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HR38q0bV1m — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023

“My staff got kicked out of their seats today by members of Apple. And I wouldn't be doing my staff a service if I didn't bring that up because if you're getting asked to do the game with your staff, you expect your staff to have seats to sit in although I do think Apple will help the league moving forward.”

Story continues

As for Arsenal counterpart Arteta, he was quick to allay concerns over Trossard after the Belgium international limped off early in the second half.

“Trossard got a knock and we don't want to take any risks at this stage,” he said. “He had some pain. We'll see how he is tomorrow but I don't expect it to be anything big.”

It was a fine start to Arsenal's pre-season tour, which continues onto New Jersey and Los Angeles to take on Manchester United and Barcelona.

“It was a great occasion, great atmosphere," Arteta added. “Great to see so many Arsenal supporters fill the stadium.

“We had great moments in the game, moments especially in the first half that weren't that great but we're still very early in pre-season.

“It was great to see some debuts with Jurrien, with Auston [Trusty] and with Declan obviously. Really pleased with the result.”