Wayne Pivac hails South Africa tour as significant step forward for Wales

Andrew Baldock, PA Rugby Union Correspondent
·4 min read

Wayne Pivac described Wales’ South Africa tour as “a big step in the right direction” despite seeing their dream of Test series glory dashed.

South Africa took the decider 30-14 in Cape Town, with head coach Jacques Nienaber having recalled eight of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup-winning team after Wales levelled the series seven days ago.

And it worked a treat as South Africa claimed the series 2-1 through tries from Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi, with Pollard kicking three conversions and three penalties for a 20-point haul.

“For us, it was a big step in the right direction,” Wales head coach Pivac said.

“When we get together again for the autumn series, we will be less than 12 months from the World Cup, so we need to build on this tour. I am very pleased that the positives outweigh the negatives.

“The players enjoy rolling their sleeves up and each other’s company. There is disappointment about losing a game of rugby, but, overall, we will have a couple of beers tonight and it will be positive heading into the next series.

“I am a little frustrated and disappointed with the scoreline, but I am certainly not disappointed with the effort that has gone in during the last six weeks.

“We came here with a goal to try and win a series and we were serious about that. It wasn’t just talk and the players worked really well together.”

Wales’ second Test win in Bloemfontein was their first against the Springboks on South African soil, while they were beaten by Damian Willemse’s last-gasp penalty in the first Test, going down 32-29.

Pivac added: “Obviously, we are pleased to have got the history with the win last week.

“You look at the first Test and there were one or two moments you look back on and think, ‘If only’. We certainly know we played very well on that occasion.

“We were right in the game and then to win the second Test, coming to South Africa I don’t think many people would have predicted those first two weeks.”

Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar kicked three penalties but could not prevent Wales falling to defeat (Halden Krog/AP).

Wales battled hard throughout on a difficult surface at the DHL Stadium and their defensive resistance often proved heroic.

But they could only muster a Tommy Reffell try and three penalties from captain Dan Biggar as they missed out on matching series success for Ireland in New Zealand and England in Australia.

Just four months after losing at home to Italy in the Guinness Six Nations, though, Wales will rightly view the tour as being successful in so many ways, particularly with one eye on the 2023 World Cup.

Biggar said: “We didn’t start particularly well and South Africa had a lot of possession and momentum and got out to a lead.

“South Africa strangled the game a little bit and credit to them for that. It felt like we spent a lot of time in our own half.

Wales and South Africa players embrace at the end of the hard-fought series
Wales and South Africa players embrace at the end of the hard-fought series (Halden Krog/AP).

“Overall, I would say it will always be disappointing to lose at the end, but to get a win over here is a huge tick. Overall, it’s been a hugely-positive tour.

“From where we came from in the Six Nations (Wales lost at home to Italy in March), I don’t think anybody could have predicted how it went.

“We fell a little bit short after a long season, but we’ve said this is the standard we need to get to now, not the Six Nations, where we fell off a little bit.

“Naturally, Wayne and I will be disappointed with the overall result, but when we are on our holidays in the next few weeks we will look back on this tour with fond memories.”

Reflecting on the Springboks’ success, Nienaber said: “It was a final for us, and we just had to deliver. There wasn’t an option of not delivering.

“It was not a polished performance. I thought the set-pieces functioned well, but still there were a couple of hiccups there.

“I think there is a lot for us to work on. We created opportunities, like last week, which we didn’t capitalise on.

“We had a long conversation after last week that we have to learn when we are in control of the scoreboard and there is 20 minutes left, how do we think and get aligned in what we are going to do?

“I think this week we were much more aligned and clinical in almost how to play when we have scoreboard pressure, and the type of style that we have to play to finish off the game.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Liz Truss: ‘I want the biggest change in economic policy for 30 years’

    She was one of the Government’s earliest and most enthusiastic adopters of Instagram. Now Liz Truss reveals the secret weapons in her social media strategy: her teenage daughters.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadian women blank Costa Rica to finish atop Group B at CONCACAF W Championship

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — Canada survived searing heat and a packed Costa Rica defence Monday, winning 2-0 to clinch top spot in Group B ahead of the knockout rounds at the CONCACAF W Championship. Jessie Fleming and Sophie Schmidt scored elegant goals as Canada improved to 3-0-0 at the eight-team tournament. The Canadian women had plenty of chances to add to their lead but lacked clinical finishing on a steamy night at Estadio BBVA, a 51,000-capacity venue that is home to CF Monterrey. It was 40 degr

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • NHL free agency tracker: Signings, rumors, trades and more

    Follow along here with our tracker and live blog for all the latest signings, rumors, trades and more from NHL free agency.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi