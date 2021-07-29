Wayne LaPierre: Ex-NRA head accused of having elephant he shot turned into stools, report says

Wayne LaPierre, executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association (REUTERS)

The former head of the National Rifle Association (NRA) has been accused of shooting dead an elephant and turning its feet into stools and other household items, following a report.

Wayne LaPierre, who serves as the NRA’s executive vice president, allegedly returned from a hunting trip to Botswana in 2013 with his wife, Susan, and arranged for the parts of an elephant to be shipped home to the US, where they were allegedly fashioned into household items.

As revealed on Thursday by The Trace and The New Yorker , the couple asked for their names not to be included in the shipment of animal parts “if at all possible” — allegedly fearing backlash from animal rights campaigners and NRA critics.

The exchange between the LaPierres and the organisers of the hunting trip were obtained by the two outlets after Lelita James, the attorney general for New York — who has legal oversight over the NRA — filed a complaint against the pair for taking “private benefits and gifts in excess of authorised amounts pursuant to NRA policy”.

In a statement on Thursday, the office of Ms James said the items were worth thousands of dollars and “in excess of authorised amounts pursuant to NRA policy to LaPierre and his wife.” The emails appeared to confirm her earlier legal complaint, filed in August last year.

An NRA spokesperson told The Trace and The New Yorker the “activity in Botswana—from more than seven years ago—was legal and fully permitted,” and was not against NRA policy.

More follows...

Read More

Drivers for The Boring Company given script to sing Elon Musk’s praises

Capitol police ordered to arrest Congress lawmakers, staff and visitors who refuse mask mandate

Nikola founder Milton to face securities fraud charges