Wayne Gretzky's rookie card sells for record-breaking $3.75M

Check your binders and shoe boxes to see if you have a 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card, because if you do, you’re sitting on a fortune.

One of these cards, which was graded a Gem Mint 10, recently sold in auction for $3.75 million in a private sale brokered through Heritage Auctions, according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. The card set a new hockey card value record, which was previously held by the same version of this Gretzky card which sold for $1.29-million in 2020. These two cards are the only ones known to Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) to earn a 10 grade.

The card’s selling price of $3.75-million ties it with a Honus Wagner T206 PSA 2 baseball card for fifth on the list of most expensive sports trading cards, according to Action Network. The two cards currently occupying the top spot are a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and a 2003-04 Rookie Patch Autograph LeBron James card, with both selling for $5.2-million.

Gretzky, who spent his 20-year NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, was the most dominant player to ever play in the NHL. He holds the league’s all-time record for goals, assists and points.

Recently, Gretzky announced he was stepping down from his role as vice chairman of the Oilers to pursue a lead analyst role with TNT, who joins ESPN as one of the two media rights holder for the league beginning at the start of the 2021-22 season.

More from Yahoo Sports