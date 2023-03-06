Wayne Couzens ‘on duty’ when he exposed himself before Sarah Everard’s murder

Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent
·4 min read

Wayne Couzens was supposed to be on duty, working from home, when he flashed at a female cyclist before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, a court has heard.

Details of the ex-Metropolitan Police officer’s activities in the months before the killing were heard at the Old Bailey as he appeared to be sentenced for three offences of indecent exposure.

The 50-year-old is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the murder of Ms Everard.

The flashing incidents took place in woodland and at a fast food restaurant in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

The last incident happened just a few days before 33-year-old Ms Everard was snatched in south London on March 3 2021 and raped and murdered in the early hours of the following day.

On Monday, Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from Frankland Prison to be sentenced by Mrs Justice May.

Wayne Couzens court case
Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard (Family handout/PA)

Opening the facts, prosecutor Tom Little KC said Couzens had stood completely naked before a female cyclist in Ringwould Road near Dover on November 13 2020.

At the time, Couzens was on duty and was supposed to be working from home in Deal, the court was told.

The prosecutor said the incident happened on an isolated narrow rural lane running inland between Deal and Dover.

It is only a few miles from where the defendant took Ms Everard, having kidnapped her and after he had moved her from one vehicle to another in Dover.

Couzens stepped out of the woods and stood on a bank above the female cyclist as she rode uphill towards him.

Mr Little said the defendant was “totally naked” and masturbating as he looked at the woman.

He said: “She felt she had no choice but to continue cycling along that country lane.

“There were no words exchanged between them. She had a clear view of him and clearly remembered what he looked like.”

Around 50 metres further on, she cycled past a parked black car which looked “old” and “a little battered” but she was unable to recall the full number plate.

As she rode on, the cyclist came across two women and told them what she had seen.

One of them said she was a police officer and would keep a look out, the court heard.

When she reached a crossroads, the cyclist rang her husband and later reported the incident online to Kent Police, providing a description saying he was “middle-aged with a slight paunch”.

At the time, Couzens had a black Seat car in poor condition but, in the absence of a number plate match, the investigation stalled.

After Couzen’s arrest over the disappearance of Ms Everard, the cyclist recognised him from his picture.

Mr Little said: “As a result, she contacted the police again. She felt instant shock at seeing the picture and said she was 90% sure it was him who masturbated in front of her.

“Further inquiries have confirmed that the defendant was due to be working from home in Deal on 13 November 2020 between 8am and 4pm. It follows that he was on duty at the time of the offence but was not at home.”

Wayne Couzens court case
Court artist sketch of Wayne Couzens appearing at a previous hearing at the Old Bailey via video-link from Frankland Prison (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Traffic cameras and cell site data located Couzens in his Seat in that country area at that time.

On March 25 2022, Couzens was interviewed about the incident and replied “No comment”, the court heard.

A few months later, on different occasions on February 14 and 27 2021, Couzens exposed his genitals to staff at a drive-through fast food restaurant in Kent.

He sat in his car and looked straight at them as he showed his erect penis while handing over his card to pay for food.

The female staff affected were left “shaken, upset and angry”.

On the last occasion, staff took a registration number and identified the car from CCTV as a black Seat which was registered to Couzens.

A credit card in his name was used to pay, while ANPR and cell site data was used to track the defendant’s car in the area at the time of the incidents.

In March 2021, Couzens, then a serving officer, snatched marketing executive Ms Everard as she walked home in south London.

Following his murder conviction, Couzens was charged with six counts of indecent exposure.

In February, he pleaded guilty to three of the charges after a bid to get the case thrown out due to publicity around Ms Everard’s murder.

He had denied three other indecent exposure allegations in June 2015, one between January 22 and February 1 2021, and one between January 30 and February 6 2021.

Those charges are expected to be left on court file.

An independent inquiry led by Dame Elish Angiolini will consider Couzens’ earlier sexual offending and whether opportunities were missed to stop him before he murdered Ms Everard.

Latest Stories

  • A Hollywood man paid $550 to rape 2 teens. He just learned how much he’ll pay in freedom

    He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

  • Canadian man arrested after death of Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at Mexican resort

    A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at a resort south of Cancun. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. The victim's family later confirmed that she was Kiara Agnew, 23, of Dawson Creek in northeast B.C. CBC News has reached out to police forces to confirm the suspect's identity. Prosecutors said the death occurred in the Mayan Riviera, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. L

  • Woman who went missing more than 30 years ago and declared dead turns up alive in Puerto Rico

    A US woman who was declared legally dead after disappearing more than three decades ago has turned up alive in Puerto Rico, her family and police have said. Patricia Kopta, now 83, had last been seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1992 when investigators began looking into her disappearance. Mrs Kopta, who has dementia, has been living in a nursing home after she was taken in as a "person in need" seven years after she disappeared.

  • Dozens Arrested Following 'Coordinated Attack' on Proposed Site of Atlanta Police Training Center

    At least 35 people were arrested following what the City of Atlanta Police Department called a “coordinated attack” at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Sunday, March 5.Footage from the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers at the site in DeKalb County seeking cover as they fireworks explode around them.The police said a group of “violent agitators” carried out a “coordinated attack” on the site on Sunday.The force said the group “changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.”At least 35 people were arrested, the force added.Local media reported that the unrest followed a week-long festival arranged by protesters opposing the construction of the center.Previous protests over the center in Atlanta have turned violent with multiple arrests made. Credit: City of Atlanta Police Department via Storyful

  • Burglar breaking into basement met by barking dog, armed homeowner, Illinois cops say

    The homeowner woke up to hear his dog barking and something downstairs, police said.

  • From lethal injection to hangings— haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America

    The use of the death penalty in the United States, including firing squad and lethal gas, dates back to colonial times.

  • RCMP online exploitation probe leads to arrests of three Africans in New Brunswick

    MONCTON, N.B. — Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe. The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton. Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a municipal police force southwest of Montreal. The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP inter

  • Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail

    A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital was released on $150,000 bond Friday night. Ellen Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police said she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed had been in the works for weeks.

  • Family, community mourn 2 teens found dead in northern Manitoba

    The family of one of the 14-year-old girls found dead outside after a frigid night on a northern Manitoba First Nation says she was struggling to cope with the loss of her mother, Ashlee Shingoose, who disappeared in Winnipeg nearly a year ago. Island Lake RCMP were called around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after the teens were found outside a home in St. Theresa Point First Nation. One of the girls found dead was Dayna Shingoose. "We didn't know anything about it until that morning, when we heard that

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taps ex-pastor to Disney oversight board who once said men are turning gay because 'there's estrogen in the water from birth control pills': report

    Scientific studies have found that only less than 1% of the estrogen found in drinking water is from birth control pills.

  • A crew member on a cruise ship was fired after a passenger alleged he'd filmed her in a bathroom, report says

    The worker on the MSC Meraviglia can be heard saying he was "wrong" after emerging from a toilet stall. MSC Cruises told news.com.au he'd been fired.

  • ‘Honeytrap killers’ jailed after seducing victim then calling men to murder him

    ‘Honeytrap killers’ who seduced victim before calling men to murder him jailed after an investigation by Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police

  • B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide

    VANCOUVER — A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun. The woman has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew from Dawson Creek, B.C. Her family says on a GoFundMe page that Agnew went on what was supposed to be a "dream birthday vacation" to Mexico with her boyfriend, but that "turned into a nightmare" when relatives were notified of her death on Friday. Agnew's mother, Michele Levesque, later posted to Faceb

  • Drug dealer caught with £55k cocaine haul avoids prison after blaming her partner

    Aaliyah Makanda was the 'custodian' of a huge drugs haul at her home in Birmingham, which she blamed her then boyfriend for bringing in.

  • Authorities identified a Capitol rioter because he wore a bright red backpack with his last name embroidered on it

    Christopher Carnell's backpack, along with his friend's Pit Viper sunglasses, helped authorities identify them in videos from the Senate floor on January 6, 2021.

  • Suspect killed, 3 arrested in killing of Philippine governor

    Police have killed one suspect and arrested three others in the brazen shootings that killed a central Philippine provincial governor and eight others, including poor villagers seeking aid from the political leader, officials said Sunday. The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-like camouflage uniforms and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest in a series of attacks on politicians in recent weeks in the country. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo, who backed him in the presidential election last year, and said his “government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.”

  • Passenger arrested for urinating on American Airlines flight from JFK to Delhi

    College student Aryan Vohra, 21, was “heavily intoxicated” and endangered safety of crew and passengers, airline says

  • Missing plane found in northern Ontario with two occupants dead: JRCC

    Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found. They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene. The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the cent

  • How a New DOJ Memo Sets Up Two Potential Trump Indictments

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersWhen the Department of Justice took the position this week that former President Donald Trump acted improperly by urging his followers to attack Congress in 2021, prosecutors did more than open the door to a potential flood of civil lawsuits from police officers who were injured on Jan. 6.What they actually did, according to legal scholars, is lay the groundwork for a potential criminal indictment against Trump for inciting the insurre

  • Man accused of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel to stand trial

    Thomas Cashman, 34, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel.