Wayne Brady Set For Broadway’s ‘The Wiz’ In Title Role; Alan Mingo Jr. Plays Character On Most Tour Dates
Five-time Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Wayne Brady will play the title character in The Wiz revival when it lands on Broadway in spring 2024, producers announced today, with Doom Patrol’s Alan Mingo Jr. (Kinky Boots) taking the role during many of the production’s pre-Broadway tour dates.
The casting comes after the recent news that Kyle Ramar Freeman cast been cast as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Additional casting, including for the character of Dorothy, will be announced in the coming weeks
Brady will play the Wiz on Broadway in Spring of 2024, and in San Francisco (January 16 – February 11, 2024) at the Golden Gate Theatre, and Los Angeles (February 13 – March 3, 2024) at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Mingo Jr. will portray the Wiz on this fall’s National Tour in Baltimore, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Greenville, Chicago, Des Moines, Tempe, and San Diego.
The Wiz will launch its national tour this fall in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the original musical.
Today’s casting was announced by producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland and Ambassador Theatre Group. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker also recently joined the producing team.
